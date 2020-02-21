3D Map System Market Expected to Reach $6.1 billion by 2026 with CAGR of 19.4% | Axestrack, BAE Systems, Civil Maps, Continental, DENSO, Dynamic Map Platform

The Global 3D Map System for Automotive market is accounted for $1.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.4%. Growing adoption of smartphones, rapid urbanization in emerging nations, and increasing technological advancements are some of the factors propelling the market growth. In addition, rise in tourism, growing consumer spending levels on acquiring luxurious vehicles also favouring the market growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, high initial investment cost is limiting the market growth.

In-dash navigation is most preferred navigation type compared to handheld navigation. The In-dash segment is projected to register largest market revenue during the forecast period. Passenger vehicles utilize 3D map systems in a large proportion due to increasing consumer spending to get convenient travel experience. North America is expected to register lucrative growth rate due to rapid adoption of technologies by consumers, higher rate of commercial vehicles in this region is fuelling the region growth.

Some of the key players in 3D Map System for Automotive market include Aptiv, Axestrack, BAE Systems Plc., Civil Maps, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd., Elektrobit, Harman International, HERE Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and TomTom International BV.

Systems Covered:

– Software & Services

– Hardware

Navigation Types Covered:

– Handheld Navigation

– In-dash navigation

Sales Channels Covered:

– Aftermarket

– OEM

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Commercial Vehicle

– Passenger Vehicle

Regions Covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

