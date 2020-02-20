Student Information System Market Worth $14.66 Billion with CAGR of 14.4 by 2027 | Top Players: Ellucian, PowerSchool, Workday, Skyward, Arth Infosoft, Foradian Technologies, ComSpec International, Eduware, Campus Management, Unit4, SAP

Global Student Information System Market is accounted for $4.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.4 during the forecast period. Increasing technological advancements in the education sector and government initiatives, rising number of universities and growing replacement activities are the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, introduction of IoT and smart education will create ample opportunities for market growth. However, lack of awareness among educational organizations and skilled professional are hindering the market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Student Information System include Ellucian, PowerSchool, Workday, Skyward, Arth Infosoft, Foradian Technologies, ComSpec International, Eduware, Campus Management, Unit4, SAP, Jenzabar, Oracle, Focus School Software and Tribal Group.

Student Information System is a management information system for education establishments to manage student data. It is popular among administrators and educators to gain accessibility of data to evaluate the performance of students based on the goal and mission of the institutions. SIS turns as a data source which helps to collect and deliver raw data sets which needs to be analyzed. It delivers visibility into departments and projects with powerful reporting and analytics tools that support data-driven decision making.

By User Type, K-12 held considerable growth during the forecast period due to rising use of k-12 to access all relevant information pertaining to a student’s schooling by teachers, parents and students. Many K-12 student information systems have an SMS function that allows teachers and parents to communicate directly. By geography, North America commanded considerable market share attributed to the presence of a large number of student information system solution vendors.

Deployment Types Covered:

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solution

User Types Covered:

• Higher Education

• K-12

End Users Covered:

• Training institution

• School

