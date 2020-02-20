Safety Valves Market Worth $6.45 Billion with CAGR of 5.3% by 2027 | Top Players: Weir Group, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Bosch Rexroth, IMI PLC, Leser, Frese, Emerson, Forbes Marshall, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes (A GE Company)

Global Safety Valves Market is accounted for $4.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Increasing nuclear energy generation, High demand from oil & gas, and growing significance in industrial processes are some of the factors favoring the market growth. In addition, rising usage of 3D printers in manufacturing lines are providing ample opportunities for the market growth. However, high fabrication costs are hampering market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Safety Valves Market include Weir Group, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Bosch Rexroth, IMI PLC, Leser, Frese, Emerson, Forbes Marshall, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes (A GE Company), Alfa Laval, ARI-Armaturen, Swagelok, GEA Group and VYC Industrial.

A valve is a mechanical device that regulates the flow of liquid or gas in a process stream. A safety valve is a fail-safe valve. Safety Valve is a type of valve that automatically actuates when the pressure of inlet side of the valve increases to a predetermined pressure, to open the valve disc and discharge the fluid (steam or gas). The pressure relief valves are the widely used safety valves across the globe.

By End User, Agriculture segment acquired considerable share during forecast period. Safety valves in agriculture are recommended in irrigation and precision farming. In Irrigation, these valves are used to prevent the water hammer and to maintain water column in the delivery pipe. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to growing population and rapid urbanization in developing countries which further boost the safety valve market growth in various sectors such as energy & power, chemicals, oil & gas, etc. in this region.

Sizes Covered:

• Up to 1\”

• 1\” to 6\”

• 6\” to 25\”

• 25\” to 50\”

• 50\” and Larger

Materials Covered:

• Cast Iron

• Cryogenic

• Steel

• Alloy

• Other Materials

End Users Covered:

• Energy & Power

• Pharmaceuticals

• Oil & Gas

• Building & Construction

• Water & Wastewater

• Metal & Mining

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals

• Agriculture

• Paper & Pulp

• Other End Users

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @

