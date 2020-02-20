Power Cords & Extension Cords Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026 | Volex, Longwell, I-SHENG

“

Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Power Cords & Extension Cords market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Power Cords & Extension Cords industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Power Cords & Extension Cords growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Power Cords & Extension Cords industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Power Cords & Extension Cords industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Power Cords & Extension Cords Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Volex, Longwell, I-SHENG, Electri-Cord, HL TECHNOLOGY, Feller, Quail Electronics , Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, AURICH, Queenpuo, CEP, Yunhuan Electronics, Coleman Cable, HUASHENG ELECTRICAL, StayOnline, Yung Li, MEGA with an authoritative status in the Power Cords & Extension Cords Market.

Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countries‘power cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive.

The threat of this industry is wireless technology which could be a major trend in the future. At the present time the threat of substitutes for power cords or their components is low. The power cord is a relatively cheap part of the end product for most buyers.The fluctuation of copper price will affect the cost and price of the power cords product.The gross margin is the same. Although power cords & extension cords industry still have a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market

This report covers leading companies associated in Power Cords & Extension Cords market:

Volex, Longwell, I-SHENG, Electri-Cord, HL TECHNOLOGY, Feller, Quail Electronics , Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, AURICH, Queenpuo, CEP, Yunhuan Electronics, Coleman Cable, HUASHENG ELECTRICAL, StayOnline, Yung Li, MEGA

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

PVC and Rubber

Halogen-free

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household Appliances

Computers and Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Other Industrial Products

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Power Cords & Extension Cords markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Power Cords & Extension Cords market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Power Cords & Extension Cords market.

Table of Contents

1 Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Overview

1.1 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Overview

1.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PVC and Rubber

1.2.2 Halogen-free

1.3 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Power Cords & Extension Cords Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Power Cords & Extension Cords Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Volex

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Volex Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Longwell

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Longwell Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 I-SHENG

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 I-SHENG Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Electri-Cord

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Electri-Cord Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 HL TECHNOLOGY

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 HL TECHNOLOGY Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Feller

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Feller Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Quail Electronics

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Quail Electronics Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Hongchang Electronics

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Hongchang Electronics Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Americord

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Americord Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 CHING CHENG

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 CHING CHENG Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Prime Wire & Cable

3.12 AURICH

3.13 Queenpuo

3.14 CEP

3.15 Yunhuan Electronics

3.16 Coleman Cable

3.17 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL

3.18 StayOnline

3.19 Yung Li

3.20 MEGA

4 Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Power Cords & Extension Cords Application/End Users

5.1 Power Cords & Extension Cords Segment by Application

5.1.1 Household Appliances

5.1.2 Computers and Consumer Electronics

5.1.3 Medical Devices

5.1.4 Other Industrial Products

5.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Market Forecast

6.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Power Cords & Extension Cords Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 PVC and Rubber Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Halogen-free Gowth Forecast

6.4 Power Cords & Extension Cords Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Forecast in Household Appliances

6.4.3 Global Power Cords & Extension Cords Forecast in Computers and Consumer Electronics

7 Power Cords & Extension Cords Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Power Cords & Extension Cords Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Power Cords & Extension Cords Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

