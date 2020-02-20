Portable Lights Market Recent Development, Company Profile Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer

“

Portable Lights Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Portable Lights market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Portable Lights Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Portable Lights industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Portable Lights growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Portable Lights industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Portable Lights industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Portable Lights Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP Lighting, Taigeer, Ocean’s King, SureFire, Dorcy, Nite Ize, Nitecore, Jiage, Petzl, Nextorch, Fenix, Pelican, Twoboys, Olight, Streamlight, Princeton, Wolf Eyes, Browning with an authoritative status in the Portable Lights Market.

For Better Understanding, Download Sample PDF of Portable Lights Market Research Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1499103/global-portable-lights-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Global Portable Lights Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management. Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Portable Lights industry concentration is relatively low. Of the major players of Portable Lights, Maglite maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Maglite accounted for 7.26% of the Global Portable Lights revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 6.94%, 5.06% including Kang Mingsheng and Energizer.

In this study, the market for Portable Lights consumption divided into five geographic regions. In terms of value, North America accounted for 33.20% of global Portable Lights market share, in the Europe 39.70%, in Asia Pacific 22.36%, in Central & South America 3.33% and in Middle East and Africa 1.41%. Among all regions, Europe is estimated to represent the highest share. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific occupied the largest global market share and is forecast to grow at a faster pace versus other regions during the forecast period.

This report covers leading companies associated in Portable Lights market:

Maglite, Kang Mingsheng, Energizer, Ledlenser, KENNEDE, DP Lighting, Taigeer, Ocean’s King, SureFire, Dorcy, Nite Ize, Nitecore, Jiage, Petzl, Nextorch, Fenix, Pelican, Twoboys, Olight, Streamlight, Princeton, Wolf Eyes, Browning

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area Lights/Lanterns

Bicycle Lights

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential

Others

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Portable Lights markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Portable Lights market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Portable Lights market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1499103/global-portable-lights-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Portable Lights Market Overview

1.1 Portable Lights Product Overview

1.2 Portable Lights Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flashlights

1.2.2 Headlamps

1.2.3 Area Lights/Lanterns

1.2.4 Bicycle Lights

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Portable Lights Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable Lights Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Portable Lights Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Portable Lights Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Portable Lights Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Portable Lights Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Portable Lights Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Portable Lights Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Portable Lights Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Portable Lights Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Lights Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Portable Lights Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Portable Lights Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Maglite

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Maglite Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Kang Mingsheng

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Kang Mingsheng Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Energizer

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Energizer Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Ledlenser

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Ledlenser Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 KENNEDE

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 KENNEDE Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 DP Lighting

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 DP Lighting Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Taigeer

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Taigeer Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Ocean’s King

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Ocean’s King Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 SureFire

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 SureFire Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Dorcy

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Portable Lights Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Dorcy Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Nite Ize

3.12 Nitecore

3.13 Jiage

3.14 Petzl

3.15 Nextorch

3.16 Fenix

3.17 Pelican

3.18 Twoboys

3.19 Olight

3.20 Streamlight

3.21 Princeton

3.22 Wolf Eyes

3.23 Browning

4 Portable Lights Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Portable Lights Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Portable Lights Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Portable Lights Application/End Users

5.1 Portable Lights Segment by Application

5.1.1 Outdoor

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Residential

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Portable Lights Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Portable Lights Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Portable Lights Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Portable Lights Market Forecast

6.1 Global Portable Lights Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Portable Lights Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Portable Lights Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Portable Lights Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Portable Lights Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Portable Lights Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Portable Lights Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Portable Lights Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Portable Lights Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Portable Lights Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Portable Lights Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Flashlights Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Headlamps Gowth Forecast

6.4 Portable Lights Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Portable Lights Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Portable Lights Forecast in Outdoor

6.4.3 Global Portable Lights Forecast in Industrial

7 Portable Lights Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Portable Lights Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Portable Lights Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1499103/global-portable-lights-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.