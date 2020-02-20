Popcorn Market With Emerging Key Players, Scope and Overview Forecast till 2020 to 2026 | ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo

“

Popcorn Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Popcorn market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Popcorn Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Popcorn industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Popcorn growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Popcorn industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Popcorn industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Popcorn Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify, Snyder’s-Lance, Butterkist, American Popcorn, Angie’s Artisan Treats, Borges, Chamerfood, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Newman’s Own, Aramidth International, Joe and Seph, Mage’s, Inter-Grain, Quinn with an authoritative status in the Popcorn Market.

Global Popcorn Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

The leading manufactures mainly are ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify and Snyder’s-Lance. ConAgra is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 33% in 2016.

Geographically, the global popcorn market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and other. The USA held the largest share in the global popcorn products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 56% in 2016. The next is Europe.

This report covers leading companies associated in Popcorn market:

ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, PepsiCo, Amplify, Snyder’s-Lance, Butterkist, American Popcorn, Angie’s Artisan Treats, Borges, Chamerfood, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Newman’s Own, Aramidth International, Joe and Seph, Mage’s, Inter-Grain, Quinn

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ready-to-eat popcorn

Microwave popcorn

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household

Commercial

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Popcorn markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Popcorn market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Popcorn market.

