Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Current and Future Demand 2025 with Top Manufactures UPS, DB Group, FedEx, CEVA, Agility, DSV, VersaCold, Marken

Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency.

The Major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

DB Group

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

Panalpina

CEVA

…

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry is spread across 136 pages, profiling 17 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

Scope of the Report:

Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

The classification of Pharmaceutical Logistics includes Non-cold Chain Logistics and Cold Chain Logistics. The proportion of Non-cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 93.5%, and the proportion of Cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 6.5%.

Pharmaceutical Logistics are application in Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma and Specially Pharma. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Chemical Pharma, and the market share of that is about 67.6 % in 2016.

The way of transport for Pharmaceutical Logistics is Ground Transportation, Shipping and Air Transport. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Ground Transportation, and the market share of that is about 45.1 % in 2016.

The worldwide market for Pharmaceutical Logistics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 1458100 million US$ in 2025, from 859900 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Logistics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

