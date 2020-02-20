Marine Engines Market Worth $18.55 Billion with CAGR of 4.1% by 2027 | Top Players: Anglo Belgian Corporation, Dolphin Engines, Calcutt Boats Ltd, Caterpillar Marine Power Systems, Daihatsu Diesel Pro, Deutz Ag, GMT, IHI Corporation Ltd., Jason Engineering As

Global Marine Engines Market is accounted for $12.91 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027. Some of the factors such as increase in maritime tourism, growth in shipbuilding activities and rising usage of environment friendly LNG-fueled engines are favoring the market. However, strict environmental regulations coming into effect are hampering the market. Moreover, increasing demand for dual-fuel engines will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1067222

Some of the key players in this market include Anglo Belgian Corporation, Dolphin Engines, Calcutt Boats Ltd, Caterpillar Marine Power Systems, Daihatsu Diesel Pro, Deutz Ag, GMT, IHI Corporation Ltd., Jason Engineering As, Scania, SIA Rigas Dizelis DG, STX Engine, GE Transportation, Cummins Inc. and Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG.

Marine engines are used to provide power to marine vehicles like ships, submarines and boats. They are the engines which are installed in the marine vehicles. These engines consist of different components including crankshaft, liner, pistons, bedplate and head. They are constructed with corrosion inhibiting materials and their seals & bearings are especially designed for sea operating environment. Marine vehicles can be either commercial, defense or for personal use.

Purchase Directly @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1067222

Power range Covered:

• Above 20,000 HP

• 10,001–20,000 HP

• 5,001–10,000 HP

• 1,001–5,000 HP

• Up to 1,000 HP

Fuels Covered:

• Heavy Fuel Oil

• Intermediate Fuel Oil

• Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)

• Gasoline

• Gas Turbine

• Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

• Hybrid

• Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

• Other Fuels

Types Covered:

• Two-Stroke

• Four-Stroke

• Other Types

Vessels Covered:

• Commercial Vessel

• Inland Water Ways

• Offshore Support Vessel

• Other Vessels

Ship Types Covered:

• Cargo

• Passenger Ship

Engines Covered:

• Propulsion Engine

• Auxiliary Engine

• Generator Drive Engines

• Diesel Electric Engine

• Other Engines

Uses Covered:

• Crew Vessel

• StandBy & Rescue Vessel

• Other Uses

Technologies Covered:

• Low Speed

• Medium Speed

• High Speed

Applications Covered:

• Commercial Vessels

• Offshore Vessels

• Recreational

• Navy

• Inland Waterways Vessels

• Tanker

• Special Carriers

• Pure Car Carrier

• Product Carrier

• Reefer

• Other Applications

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1067222

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Marine Engines Market, By Power Range

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Above 20,000 HP

5.3 10,001-20,000 HP

5.4 5,001-10,000 HP

5.5 1,001-5,000 HP

5.6 Up to 1,000 HP

6 Global Marine Engines Market, By Fuel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Heavy Fuel Oil

6.3 Intermediate Fuel Oil

6.4 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)

6.5 Gasoline

6.6 Gas Turbine

6.6 Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

6.8 Hybrid

6.9 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

6.10 Other Fuels

7 Global Marine Engines Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Two-Stroke

7.3 Four-Stroke

7.4 Other Types

8 Global Marine Engines Market, By Ship Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cargo

8.3 Passenger Ship

9 Global Marine Engines Market, By Engine

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Propulsion Engine

9.3 Auxiliary Engine

9.4 Generator Drive Engines

9.5 Diesel Electric Engine

9.6 Other Engines

10 Global Marine Engines Market, By Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Crew Vessel

10.3 StandBy & Rescue Vessel

10.4 Other Uses

11 Global Marine Engines Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Low Speed

11.3 Medium Speed

11.4 High Speed

12 Global Marine Engines Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Commercial Vessels

12.2.1 Bulk Carriers

12.2.2 Tankers

12.2.3 Container Vessels

12.2.4 Roll On/Roll Off

12.2.5 Other Commercials

12.3 Offshore Vessels

12.3.1 Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels (AHTS)

12.3.2 Platform Supply Vessel ( PSV)

12.3.3 Multi-purpose Supply Vessel (MPSV)

12.3.4 Fast Supply Vessel (FSV)

12.3.5 Other Offshores

12.4 Recreational

12.4.1 Ferries

12.4.2 Cruise ships

12.4.3 Yachts

12.4.4 Other Recreationals

12.5 Navy

12.6 Inland Waterways Vessels

12.7 Tanker

12.8 Special Carriers

12.9 Pure Car Carrier

12.10 Product Carrier

12.11 Reefer

12.12 Other Applications

13 Global Marine Engines Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies

15 Company Profiling

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027

Email: [email protected]