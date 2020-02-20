Marine Engines Market Worth $18.55 Billion with CAGR of 4.1% by 2027 | Top Players: Anglo Belgian Corporation, Dolphin Engines, Calcutt Boats Ltd, Caterpillar Marine Power Systems, Daihatsu Diesel Pro, Deutz Ag, GMT, IHI Corporation Ltd., Jason Engineering As
Global Marine Engines Market is accounted for $12.91 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027. Some of the factors such as increase in maritime tourism, growth in shipbuilding activities and rising usage of environment friendly LNG-fueled engines are favoring the market. However, strict environmental regulations coming into effect are hampering the market. Moreover, increasing demand for dual-fuel engines will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market.
Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1067222
Some of the key players in this market include Anglo Belgian Corporation, Dolphin Engines, Calcutt Boats Ltd, Caterpillar Marine Power Systems, Daihatsu Diesel Pro, Deutz Ag, GMT, IHI Corporation Ltd., Jason Engineering As, Scania, SIA Rigas Dizelis DG, STX Engine, GE Transportation, Cummins Inc. and Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG.
Marine engines are used to provide power to marine vehicles like ships, submarines and boats. They are the engines which are installed in the marine vehicles. These engines consist of different components including crankshaft, liner, pistons, bedplate and head. They are constructed with corrosion inhibiting materials and their seals & bearings are especially designed for sea operating environment. Marine vehicles can be either commercial, defense or for personal use.
Purchase Directly @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1067222
Power range Covered:
• Above 20,000 HP
• 10,001–20,000 HP
• 5,001–10,000 HP
• 1,001–5,000 HP
• Up to 1,000 HP
Fuels Covered:
• Heavy Fuel Oil
• Intermediate Fuel Oil
• Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)
• Gasoline
• Gas Turbine
• Marine Gas Oil (MGO)
• Hybrid
• Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
• Other Fuels
Types Covered:
• Two-Stroke
• Four-Stroke
• Other Types
Vessels Covered:
• Commercial Vessel
• Inland Water Ways
• Offshore Support Vessel
• Other Vessels
Ship Types Covered:
• Cargo
• Passenger Ship
Engines Covered:
• Propulsion Engine
• Auxiliary Engine
• Generator Drive Engines
• Diesel Electric Engine
• Other Engines
Uses Covered:
• Crew Vessel
• StandBy & Rescue Vessel
• Other Uses
Technologies Covered:
• Low Speed
• Medium Speed
• High Speed
Applications Covered:
• Commercial Vessels
• Offshore Vessels
• Recreational
• Navy
• Inland Waterways Vessels
• Tanker
• Special Carriers
• Pure Car Carrier
• Product Carrier
• Reefer
• Other Applications
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1067222
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Marine Engines Market, By Power Range
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Above 20,000 HP
5.3 10,001-20,000 HP
5.4 5,001-10,000 HP
5.5 1,001-5,000 HP
5.6 Up to 1,000 HP
6 Global Marine Engines Market, By Fuel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Heavy Fuel Oil
6.3 Intermediate Fuel Oil
6.4 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)
6.5 Gasoline
6.6 Gas Turbine
6.6 Marine Gas Oil (MGO)
6.8 Hybrid
6.9 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
6.10 Other Fuels
7 Global Marine Engines Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Two-Stroke
7.3 Four-Stroke
7.4 Other Types
8 Global Marine Engines Market, By Ship Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cargo
8.3 Passenger Ship
9 Global Marine Engines Market, By Engine
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Propulsion Engine
9.3 Auxiliary Engine
9.4 Generator Drive Engines
9.5 Diesel Electric Engine
9.6 Other Engines
10 Global Marine Engines Market, By Use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Crew Vessel
10.3 StandBy & Rescue Vessel
10.4 Other Uses
11 Global Marine Engines Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Low Speed
11.3 Medium Speed
11.4 High Speed
12 Global Marine Engines Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Commercial Vessels
12.2.1 Bulk Carriers
12.2.2 Tankers
12.2.3 Container Vessels
12.2.4 Roll On/Roll Off
12.2.5 Other Commercials
12.3 Offshore Vessels
12.3.1 Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels (AHTS)
12.3.2 Platform Supply Vessel ( PSV)
12.3.3 Multi-purpose Supply Vessel (MPSV)
12.3.4 Fast Supply Vessel (FSV)
12.3.5 Other Offshores
12.4 Recreational
12.4.1 Ferries
12.4.2 Cruise ships
12.4.3 Yachts
12.4.4 Other Recreationals
12.5 Navy
12.6 Inland Waterways Vessels
12.7 Tanker
12.8 Special Carriers
12.9 Pure Car Carrier
12.10 Product Carrier
12.11 Reefer
12.12 Other Applications
13 Global Marine Engines Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
About Us
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.
Contact Us
Ruwin Mendez
Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations
Orian Research Consultants
US: +1 (832) 380-8827 | UK: +44 0161-818-8027
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by Orian Research (see all)
- Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market 2020-2026 Technological Innovation and Demand with Players: IBM, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Symantec, BAE Systems, Clone Systems - February 20, 2020
- Electric Vehicle AC Charging Station Market Outlook 2020 by Size, Regional Segmentation, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies (GE, Schneider, Bosch, Wade, Eaton, Car Charging etc.) & 2026 Forecast - February 20, 2020
- Cloud Identity and Access Management Market 2020-2026 Huge Demand and Growth with top Players: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, CA, Okta, NetIQ - February 20, 2020