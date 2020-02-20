Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

High Speed Data Communication System

Inertial Navigation System (Ins)/Gps

Autopilot

Sense & Avoid System

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Aerovironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs, Inc.

BAE Systems

Controp Precision Technologies Ltd.

Finmeccanica Spa

Flir Systems, Inc.

Go Pro, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3 Wescam

Sagem

Velodyne Lidar, Inc

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial

Non-Commercial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Industry

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 High Speed Data Communication System

Table Major Company List of High Speed Data Communication System

3.1.2 Inertial Navigation System (Ins)/Gps

Table Major Company List of Inertial Navigation System (Ins)/Gps

3.1.3 Autopilot

Table Major Company List of Autopilot

3.1.4 Sense & Avoid System

Table Major Company List of Sense & Avoid System

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Aerovironment, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Aerovironment, Inc. Profile

Table Aerovironment, Inc. Overview List

4.1.2 Aerovironment, Inc. Products & Services

4.1.3 Aerovironment, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aerovironment, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Aeryon Labs, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Aeryon Labs, Inc. Profile

Table Aeryon Labs, Inc. Overview List

4.2.2 Aeryon Labs, Inc. Products & Services

4.2.3 Aeryon Labs, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aeryon Labs, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 BAE Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 BAE Systems Profile

Table BAE Systems Overview List

4.3.2 BAE Systems Products & Services

4.3.3 BAE Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BAE Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. Profile

Table Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. Overview List

4.4.2 Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. Products & Services

4.4.3 Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Finmeccanica Spa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Finmeccanica Spa Profile

Table Finmeccanica Spa Overview List

4.5.2 Finmeccanica Spa Products & Services

4.5.3 Finmeccanica Spa Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Finmeccanica Spa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Flir Systems, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Flir Systems, Inc. Profile

Table Flir Systems, Inc. Overview List

4.6.2 Flir Systems, Inc. Products & Services

4.6.3 Flir Systems, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Flir Systems, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Go Pro, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Go Pro, Inc. Profile

Table Go Pro, Inc. Overview List

4.7.2 Go Pro, Inc. Products & Services

4.7.3 Go Pro, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Go Pro, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Profile

Table Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Overview List

4.8.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Products & Services

4.8.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 L3 Wescam (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 L3 Wescam Profile

Table L3 Wescam Overview List

4.9.2 L3 Wescam Products & Services

4.9.3 L3 Wescam Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of L3 Wescam (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Sagem (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Sagem Profile

Table Sagem Overview List

4.10.2 Sagem Products & Services

4.10.3 Sagem Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sagem (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Velodyne Lidar, Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Velodyne Lidar, Inc Profile

Table Velodyne Lidar, Inc Overview List

4.11.2 Velodyne Lidar, Inc Products & Services

4.11.3 Velodyne Lidar, Inc Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Velodyne Lidar, Inc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Commercial

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Demand in Commercial , 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Demand in Commercial , 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Non-Commercial

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Demand in Non-Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Demand in Non-Commercial, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Avionics Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

