Global String Inverter Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025
The global String Inverter market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of String Inverter by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Single-Phase String Inverter
Three-Phase String Inverter
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
SMA Solar Technology AG
Solaredge Technologies, Inc.
Schneider Electric Solar
ABB Limited
Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
Fronius International GmbH
Solarmax Group
Yaskawa-Solectria Solar
Ginlong Technologies
Delta Energy System GmbH
Samil Power Co., Ltd.
KACO New Energy GmbH
Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 String Inverter Industry
Figure String Inverter Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of String Inverter
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of String Inverter
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of String Inverter
Table Global String Inverter Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 String Inverter Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Single-Phase String Inverter
Table Major Company List of Single-Phase String Inverter
3.1.2 Three-Phase String Inverter
Table Major Company List of Three-Phase String Inverter
3.2 Market Size
Table Global String Inverter Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global String Inverter Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global String Inverter Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global String Inverter Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global String Inverter Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global String Inverter Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 SMA Solar Technology AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 SMA Solar Technology AG Profile
Table SMA Solar Technology AG Overview List
4.1.2 SMA Solar Technology AG Products & Services
4.1.3 SMA Solar Technology AG Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SMA Solar Technology AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Solaredge Technologies, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Solaredge Technologies, Inc. Profile
Table Solaredge Technologies, Inc. Overview List
4.2.2 Solaredge Technologies, Inc. Products & Services
4.2.3 Solaredge Technologies, Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Solaredge Technologies, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Schneider Electric Solar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Schneider Electric Solar Profile
Table Schneider Electric Solar Overview List
4.3.2 Schneider Electric Solar Products & Services
4.3.3 Schneider Electric Solar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Schneider Electric Solar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 ABB Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 ABB Limited Profile
Table ABB Limited Overview List
4.4.2 ABB Limited Products & Services
4.4.3 ABB Limited Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ABB Limited (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. Profile
Table Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. Overview List
4.5.2 Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. Products & Services
4.5.3 Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Fronius International GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Fronius International GmbH Profile
Table Fronius International GmbH Overview List
4.6.2 Fronius International GmbH Products & Services
4.6.3 Fronius International GmbH Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fronius International GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Solarmax Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Solarmax Group Profile
Table Solarmax Group Overview List
4.7.2 Solarmax Group Products & Services
4.7.3 Solarmax Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Solarmax Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Profile
Table Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Overview List
4.8.2 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Products & Services
4.8.3 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yaskawa-Solectria Solar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Ginlong Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Ginlong Technologies Profile
Table Ginlong Technologies Overview List
4.9.2 Ginlong Technologies Products & Services
4.9.3 Ginlong Technologies Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ginlong Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Delta Energy System GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Delta Energy System GmbH Profile
Table Delta Energy System GmbH Overview List
4.10.2 Delta Energy System GmbH Products & Services
4.10.3 Delta Energy System GmbH Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Delta Energy System GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Samil Power Co., Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Samil Power Co., Ltd. Profile
Table Samil Power Co., Ltd. Overview List
4.11.2 Samil Power Co., Ltd. Products & Services
4.11.3 Samil Power Co., Ltd. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Samil Power Co., Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 KACO New Energy GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 KACO New Energy GmbH Profile
Table KACO New Energy GmbH Overview List
4.12.2 KACO New Energy GmbH Products & Services
4.12.3 KACO New Energy GmbH Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of KACO New Energy GmbH (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd. Profile
Table Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd. Overview List
4.13.2 Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd. Products & Services
4.13.3 Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Profile
Table Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Overview List
4.14.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Products & Services
4.14.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd Profile
Table Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd Overview List
4.15.2 Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd Products & Services
4.15.3 Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global String Inverter Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global String Inverter Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global String Inverter Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global String Inverter Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global String Inverter Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global String Inverter Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America String Inverter Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe String Inverter Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific String Inverter MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America String Inverter Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa String Inverter Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Residential
Figure String Inverter Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure String Inverter Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Commercial & Industrial
Figure String Inverter Demand in Commercial & Industrial, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure String Inverter Demand in Commercial & Industrial, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Others
Figure String Inverter Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure String Inverter Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table String Inverter Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure String Inverter Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure String Inverter Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table String Inverter Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table String Inverter Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table String Inverter Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table String Inverter Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table String Inverter Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global String Inverter Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global String Inverter Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global String Inverter Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global String Inverter Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America String Inverter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America String Inverter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America String Inverter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America String Inverter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe String Inverter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe String Inverter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe String Inverter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe String Inverter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific String Inverter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific String Inverter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific String Inverter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific String Inverter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America String Inverter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America String Inverter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America String Inverter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America String Inverter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa String Inverter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa String Inverter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa String Inverter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa String Inverter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table String Inverter Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table String Inverter Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
