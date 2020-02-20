Global Mri Metal Detector Market 2020-2025 | Leading Players Ceia Usa Ltd., Ets Lindgren, Fujidenolo, Metrasens, Biodex

MRI Metal Detector refer to the Ferromagnetic Detection Systems for entry to MRI room. Audio and Visual alarm indication are integral with sensor array. Ferromagnetic objects taken through the MRI door into Zone 4 can lead to serious injury, time consuming delays, or costly damage to the valuable imaging system. When ferrous objects reach the MRI magnet’s fringe field, they can be strongly attracted, at high speed, towards the magnet’s core. This frightening and dangerous phenomenon is known as the projectile effect.

The Major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

CEIA USA Ltd.

ETS Lindgren

Fujidenolo

ITEL Telecomunicazioni

Kopp Development

Metrasens

Biodex

…

Global MRI Metal Detector Industry is spread across 122 pages, profiling 07 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

Wall-mounted MRI Metal Detector

Handheld MRI Metal Detector

Mobile MRI Metal Detector

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Hospitals

Other Healthcare Institutions

Scope of the Report:

MRI Metal Detector Market Report covers the comprehensive market, vendor landscape, present scenario, and the growth prospects of the Sensing MRI Metal Detector Market for 2020-2025. Report, consists of various factors such as definitions, applications, and classifications. Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis are also covered in the Sensing MRI Metal Detector Market research report. This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

There are currently three types of MRI Metal Detector in the market: Wall-mounted type, Mobile and Portable/Handheld types. Wall-mounted MRI Metal Detectors are the most favorite type using by hospitals and other healthcare centers.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business.

The worldwide market for MRI Metal Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.3% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2025, from 91 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the MRI Metal Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

