Fabric Care Market Forecast to 2025 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

In 2018, the market size of Fabric Care Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fabric Care .

This report studies the global market size of Fabric Care , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Fabric Care Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Fabric Care history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Fabric Care market, the following companies are covered:

On the basis of product type, the global fabric care market is segmented as fabric detergents, fabric softeners/enhancers, stain removers/bleach and other fabric care products. The global fabric care market is further segmented on the basis of form. The form segment includes powder, dry sheets, bars/blocks, pacs & tablets and other forms. The global fabric care market is also segmented by nature into synthetic, organic and others. The fabric care market is also segmented on the basis of sales channel as wholesalers/ distributors, convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, independent small stores and other sales channels.

All the above sections evaluate the fabric care market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario as well as future prospects. For fabric care market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 20182027. All the segmentation of the fabric care market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the fabric care market by region and provides the market outlook for 20182027. The study investigates the regional Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the fabric care market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The fabric care report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 20182027.

The fabric care market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing by product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average of the pricing trends in different countries. The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of the country. The market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of fabric care products. All the key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the adoption of fabric care products across various regions. The market numbers for all the regions by product type, nature, form and sales channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of the demand from each country. The company-level fabric care market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The fabric care market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side and the impact of macro-economic factors on the fabric care market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the fabric care market as well as to identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global fabric care market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the fabric care market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of fabric care products. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments in the fabric care market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the fabric care market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of the growth and adoption for fabric care products in the global market, FMI has developed the market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the fabric care market, a dashboard view of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the global fabric care market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the fabric care market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the fabric care market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players of the global fabric care market areProcter & Gamble Co.; Guangzhou Blue Moon Industry Co., Ltd.;Lion Corporation; Unilever PLC; Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co., Ltd.;Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Amway Corporation; Fabrica de Jabon La Corona; SA de CV; Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC; Kao Corporation; RSPL Limited; Nice Group Co., Ltd.; LG Household & Health Care Ltd.; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.; Whealthfields Lohmann Guangzhou Ltd.; Wings Corporation; Golrang Industrial Group; Alicorp S.A.A. and others.

