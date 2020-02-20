E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market 2020 | Global Forecast 2025 | Major Players Skillsoft, Blackboard, GP Strategies, SAI Global, Cornerstone, Saba, LRN

The global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market is valued at 3080 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6420 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2020 and 2025. The global corporate compliance training market is highly competitive, fragmented, and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors on a global level.

The Major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Skillsoft

Blackboard

GP Strategies

SAI Global

Cornerstone

Saba

NAVEX Global

City&Guilds Kineo

CrossKnowledge

LRN

…

Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Industry is spread across 115 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

Blended

Online

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Information Security Training

Regulatory Compliance Training

Sexual Harassment Training

CoC and Ethics Training

Cyber Security Training

Diversity Training

Other Compliance Training

Scope of the Report:

Many vendors are increasingly focusing on designing solutions for specific requirements such as compliance consultancy, advisory services, and compliance-related database requirements and are providing compliance training packages, which are aimed at offering maximum protection while maintaining a proactive approach.

Moreover, large players are investing significantly on training and developmental activities, developing content internally that is specific to their needs, and investing in developing newer and unique products and methods of delivering training to stay ahead of the competition in terms of knowledgeable workforce.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share of 56.02% during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. The market is experiencing a high growth rate in the region due to the availability of technology-enabled corporate training and delivery methods, compliance training through mobile devices using synchronous and asynchronous methods, and videos, games, and simulated content besides the textual format.

Furthermore, the increasing preference for custom-built compliance training solutions due to the changing regulations will also fuel the markets growth prospects.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of E-learning Corporate Compliance Training.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2020 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market by product type and applications/end industries

