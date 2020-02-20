Contact Center Software Market Driving Factors, Challenges and Leading Industry Players Analysis (Mitel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, SAP SE, Avaya, Inc., Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Genesys, Nice Systems Ltd., and so on)

The objective of the study is to define Contact Center Software market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

No of Pages: 200

Global Contact Center Software Market valued approximately USD 14.01 billion in 2019 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.71% over the forecast period 2018-2026 . The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growing choice of cloud-based contact centers, the escalating need for the automation of contact center solutions and increasing focus on improving customer experience through omnichannel solutions. Contact Center Software lets phone calls from your customers & users reach your agents for solutions, customer service, and sales.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Mitel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, SAP SE, Avaya, Inc., Enghouse Interactive, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Five9, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Genesys, Nice Systems Ltd., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

The regional analysis of Global Contact Center Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Service

o Training & Consulting

o Integration & Deployment

o Managed Services

o Support & Maintenance

 Solution

o Dialer

o Automatic Call Distribution (ACD)

o Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

o Workforce Optimization

o Call Recording

o Interactive Voice Responses (IVR)

o Customer Collaboration

o Reporting & Analytics

By Deployment:

 On-Premise

 Hosted

By Enterprise:

 SMEs

 Large Enterprises

By End-Use:

 Healthcare

 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

 Government

 Travelling & Hospitality

 Consumer Goods & Retail

 Telecom & IT

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Contact Center Software Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Global Contact Center Software Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Contact Center Software Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Contact Center Software Market by Component

Chapter 6. Global Contact Center Software Market by Deployment

Chapter 7. Global Contact Center Software Market by Enterprise

Chapter 8. Global Contact Center Software Market by End-Use

Chapter 9. Global Contact Center Software Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

