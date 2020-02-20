Autonomous Vehicles Market Worth $615.02 Billion with CAGR of 41.5% by 2027 | Top Players: Delphi, Ford Motor, Tesla, Alphabet, Intel, Daimler Group, Google , Volkswag, BaiduJaguar, General Motors, BMW, Toyota and Audi

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market is accounted for $27.09 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $615.02 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population, increased government focus on streamlined traffic infrastructure and increasing number of high-end passenger cars are some of the key factors influence the market growth. In addition, transition from car ownership to mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the data security concerns and undefined legal responsibilities in developing countries are limiting market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Autonomous Vehicles Market Delphi, Ford Motor, Tesla, Alphabet, Intel, Daimler Group, Google , Volkswag, BaiduJaguar, General Motors, BMW, Toyota and Audi.

Autonomous vehicles also well-known as “robot cars” are driverless vehicles, controlled by the computer, which is yet to be commercialized in the market. Many autonomous vehicles in development use a combination of cameras, sensors, GPS, RADAR, LIDAR, and an on-board computer. These technologies work together to map the vehicle’s position and its proximity to everything around it. The autonomous vehicles will also help in reducing the CO2 emissions to the environment. The commercialization of autonomous vehicles will also contribute to the revenue growth of different industries such as, IT, technology and electronics.

Components Covered:

• Services

• Hardware

• Software

Automation levels Covered:

• Fully Autonomous Vehicles

• High Autonomous Vehicles

• Conditional Automation

• Partial Automation

• Driver Assistance

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Applications Covered:

• Robo taxi

• Ride Share

• Self-driving bus

• Civil

• Ride hail

• Self-driving truck

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

