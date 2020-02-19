Smart Pool Monitors Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Pool Monitors market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Pool Monitors business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Pool Monitors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Fluidra S.A.
Maytronics
Sutro Connect
Pro Automation (Pty) Ltd.
CEC International
Hayward Industries, Inc.
Blue Wave Products
Pentair Plc.
Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)
Waterco
PBM Industries (Poolguard)
Piscines Magiline
This study considers the Smart Pool Monitors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Urea Detection
Remaining Chlorine Detection
PH Detection
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Swimming Pool
Spa
Stadium
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Pool Monitors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Smart Pool Monitors market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Pool Monitors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Pool Monitors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Smart Pool Monitors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Smart Pool Monitors Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Smart Pool Monitors Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Smart Pool Monitors Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Smart Pool Monitors Segment by Type
2.2.1 Urea Detection
2.2.2 Remaining Chlorine Detection
2.2.3 PH Detection
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Smart Pool Monitors Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart Pool Monitors Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Smart Pool Monitors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Smart Pool Monitors Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Smart Pool Monitors Segment by Application
2.4.1 Swimming Pool
2.4.2 Spa
2.4.3 Stadium
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Smart Pool Monitors Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Smart Pool Monitors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Smart Pool Monitors Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Smart Pool Monitors Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Smart Pool Monitors by Manufacturers
Continued….
