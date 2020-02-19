Smart Pool Monitors Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Pool Monitors market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Pool Monitors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Pool Monitors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fluidra S.A.

Maytronics

Sutro Connect

Pro Automation (Pty) Ltd.

CEC International

Hayward Industries, Inc.

Blue Wave Products

Pentair Plc.

Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)

Waterco

PBM Industries (Poolguard)

Piscines Magiline

This study considers the Smart Pool Monitors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Urea Detection

Remaining Chlorine Detection

PH Detection

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Swimming Pool

Spa

Stadium

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Pool Monitors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Pool Monitors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Pool Monitors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Pool Monitors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Pool Monitors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Pool Monitors Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Pool Monitors Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart Pool Monitors Consumption CAGR by Region

3 Global Smart Pool Monitors by Manufacturers

Continued….

