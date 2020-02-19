Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Oil and Gas Logistics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Oil and Gas Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Oil and Gas Logistics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Oil and Gas Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Offshore
Onshore
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ASCO
Kuehne + Nagel
CEVA Logistics
Expeditors International of Washington
GAC Logistics
CH Robinson
Gulf Agency
Panalpina
Agility Project Logistics
Ryder Systems
SGS Logistics
Bollore Africa Logistics
SDV International Logistics
BDP
Neovia Logistics
Crown Logistics
A.Hartrodt
DB Schenker
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Oil and Gas Logistics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Oil and Gas Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Oil and Gas Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Oil and Gas Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Oil and Gas Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Upstream
2.2.2 Upstream
2.2.3 Downstream
2.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Oil and Gas Logistics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Offshore
2.4.2 Onshore
2.5 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Oil and Gas Logistics by Players
3.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
Continued….
