Middle East and Africa ICU Ventilators Market 2020: Types, Top-Players, Industry-Analysis, Growth, Revenue, Opportunities & Forecast Outlook 2026

Middle East and Africa ICU Ventilators market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Invasive ventilation is a lifesaving intervention for patients with respiratory failure. The ventilator provides data on the static compliance of the respiratory system and airway resistance which provides effective and safe invasive ventilation through manipulation of the ventilator settings. The Invasive ventilators are majorly used in ICU for critical care. The most commonly used modes are assist-control, synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation, and pressure support ventilation. The volume control and pressure control plays a vital role in ventilator which can be used for adult, neonatal and pediatric patients.

The invasive ventilation is said to be mechanical ventilation if it includes any instrument inside the trachea through the mouth such as an endotracheal tube, nose, or the skin like tracheostomy tube. These endotracheal tube or tracheostomy tube is inserted into trachea for maintaining the patent airway and to ensure the adequate exchange of the oxygen and carbon di-oxide gases. The Intensive-care ventilators are larger and used with AC power (though virtually all contain a battery to facilitate intra-facility transport and as a back-up in the event of a power failure). Many ICU ventilators also incorporate graphics to provide visual analysis of each breath. Invasive ventilation is positive pressure ventilation applied via an endotracheal or tracheotomy tube.

Product type (High-End ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators, Mid-End ICU Ventilators), Type (Adult Ventilators, Neonatal Ventilators, Pediatric Ventilators), Mode (Combined-Mode Ventilation, Volume-Mode Ventilation, Pressure-Mode Ventilation, Other), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Long Term Care Centres, Rehabilitation Centres), Country (South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Middle East and Africa ICU ventilators market is categorized into four segments which are product type, type, mode, end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into High-End ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators and Mid-End ICU Ventilators.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into adult ventilators, neonatal ventilators, and pediatric ventilators.

On the basis of mode, the market is segmented into combined-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation and other.

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, long term care centres, ambulatory, surgery center and rehabilitation centres. Hospitals are sub-segmented into ICU and PICU.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In product type, High-End ICU Ventilators are dominating the Middle East and Africa ICU Ventilators market as the as it has maximum number of features and modes are available in it.

In type, adult ventilators is dominating the Middle East and Africa ICU Ventilators market as the adult ventilators are majorly used for invasive ventilators and it has major product availability in the market due to its demand.

In mode, combined-mode ventilation is dominating the Middle East and Africa ICU Ventilators market as the combition of both Volume control and pressure control is widely used, where volume control is majorly used in hospitals and pressure control is majorly used in homecare.

In end user, the hospitals are dominating the Middle East and Africa ICU Ventilators market as it offers as it requires immediate care for patients and ventilation is used in ICU departments to treat critical care patients.

