IT Process Automation Market Overview 2020 and Top Companies Analysis- Blue Prism Group, Dell EMC Corp, SAP SE, UiPath, Inc, Open Text Corp, Pegasystems Inc, KOFAX INC, WorkFusion | Added by Orian Research Consultants

The “IT Process Automation: Market Overview and Top Ten Companies” report has been added to Orianresearch.com’s offering. This report is focused on ten companies in the RPA market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions in recent times.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• IBM Corporation

• Blue Prism Group

• Dell EMC Corp.

• SAP SE

• UiPath, Inc.

• Open Text Corp.

• Pegasystems Inc.

• KOFAX INC.

• Accelirate, Inc.

• WorkFusion

• …

Scope of global IT process automation includes by Components (Software, Service), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural-Language Processing, Cognitive Technology), By Deployment type (On-Premise, Cloud), By end user(IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Other) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Intelligent process automation is an application technology where software, with the capabilities of artificial intelligence and related new technologies including machine learning and computer vision, both are used for high volume handling, repeatable tasks in the organizations. It is a set of next-generation tools for development of business processes that helps to assist the workers by eliminating repetitive, replicable, and routine tasks and recover the customer experience with simplified interactions and faster processes. IPA repeats activities carried out by humans and learns to do the same in a better way, with time. This technology develops the efficiency and response time of the processes, improves the performance of workers and customer experience, and decreases the operational risks associated with the processes.

The increasing developments in connected devices and growing automation of enterprises across industry verticals are anticipated to drive the IT process automation market. However, lack of technical expertise are hampering the growth of the market.

The IT Process Automation Market is primarily segmented based on different Components, Technology, Deployment type and regions.

Based on components, the market is divided into:

• Software

• Service

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

• Machine Learning

• Natural-Language Processing

• Cognitive Technology

Based on deployment type, the market is divided into:

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others

Target Audience:

IT Process Automation Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading IT Process Automation Company.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, product type, connectivity, vehicle type application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product type, connectivity, vehicle type application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

TABLE OF CONTENT

Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. IT Process Automation Market— Market Overview

4. IT Process Automation Market by Product Type Outlook

5. IT Process Automation Market by Connectivity Outlook

6. IT Process Automation Market by Application Outlook

7. IT Process Automation Market Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

List of Tables and Figures…

