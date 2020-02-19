Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study

The global Image Guided Surgery Devices market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Image Guided Surgery Devices market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Image Guided Surgery Devices market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Image Guided Surgery Devices across various industries.

companies profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation, Brainlab AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The global image guided surgery devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Device Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscope

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Application

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Others

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



