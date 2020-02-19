HVAC Rental Equipment Market 2024|Industry Research with Major Players-Aggreko, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, United Rentals and UNITED TECHNOLOGIES.

HVAC systems are used for heating, cooling, and air conditioning spaces such as commercial buildings, and industrial facilities. End-users opt for HVAC rental services owing to the cost constraints or short duration requirements.

This report focuses on the HVAC Rental Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The food and beverages industry highly focus on ensuring uninterrupted production process and food safety. In addition, the quality of food produced directly depends on the quality of air within the facility. This compels foodservice outlets to rely on HVAC equipment to maintain the prescribed temperature levels, humidity, and permissible level of contamination. Consequently, the adoption of HVAC rental equipment is gaining prominence as an emergency backup or a contingency plan to counter seasonal variations in temperatures.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Aggreko

• Ingersoll-Rand

• Johnson Controls

• United Rentals

• UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Heating

• Ventilation

• Air Conditioning

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global HVAC Rental Equipment market.

Chapter 1: Describe HVAC Rental Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of HVAC Rental Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of HVAC Rental Equipment, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of HVAC Rental Equipment, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven HVAC Rental Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe HVAC Rental Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

