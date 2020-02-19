Botnet Detection Market Projection by 2025 with 43.2% CAGR with Top Companies Analysis- Akarmai Technologies, Imperva Distil Networks, Perimeterx, Instart Logic | and Reach 142.9 million US$

Global Botnet Detection Market valued approximately USD 142.9 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 43.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The data available in the report delivers comprehensive information about the Botnet Detection market, which is understandable not only for an expert but also for a layman. The global Botnet Detection market report provides information regarding all the aspects associated with the market, which includes reviews of the final product, and the key factors influencing or hampering the market growth.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Akarmai Technologies, Imperva Distil Networks, Perimeterx, Instart Logic. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The botnet detection market is driven by various factors, such as the need for protection against the bad bot traffic, rising number of smartphones users, and increasing adoption of APIs. Furthermore, less awareness of bot problems among people who run online businesses is one of the biggest challenges for the botnet detection solution and service providers. The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The botnet detection market by services has been classified into professional and managed services. The professional services segment has been further segmented into training services, support services, and consulting services. The demand for services is directly related to the adoption level of botnet detection solutions among organizations. The adoption rate of botnet detection solution is increasing to secure websites, mobile apps, and APIs.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Standard Solution

§ Services

o Training Services

o Support Services

o Consulting Services

o Managed Services

By Application Area:

Website Security

§ Mobile App Security

§ Application Programming Interface Security

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

§ Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical:

Retail & E-Commerce

§ Media & Entertainment

§ Travel & Hospitality

§ Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

§ IT & Telecom

§ Government & Defense

§ Healthcare & Life Science

§ Others

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Botnet Detection Company.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Global Botnet Detection Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Botnet Detection Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Botnet Detection Market, By Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Botnet Detection Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Standard Solution

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Services

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

