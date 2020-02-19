Africa Fuel Oil Supply and Demand Outlook to 2028

The Africa Fuel Oil supply-demand outlook to 2028 report from OG Analysis is a comprehensive research on country-wise Fuel Oil markets in the region. Across the Africa, 13 countries are analyzed in the research, presenting the outlook of supply, demand annually. The period of forecast is from 2008 to 2028.

In addition, Africa Fuel Oil market trends, drivers and restraints are analyzed. The competitive scenario of Fuel Oil in the region is also included in the research. Further, the refining industry in the region is also assessed in detail including refining infrastructure, companies, capacity, and planned projects.

The report also details information on leading Africa refiners and also presents in-detail business profiles of three leading Africa Fuel Oil companies with details of business description, SWOT analysis, and financial analysis. The latest market developments in the Africa and their impact on companies and markets are also detailed in the research work.

The report scope includes-

– Yearly forecasts of country wise Fuel Oil supply and Fuel Oil demand from 2008 to 2028

– 13 Fuel Oil markets across the Africa are analyzed including Algeria, Angola, Chad, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia

– Refining, coking, FCC, and Hydrocracking capacity outlook for each of the refining markets in the Africa are provided from 2015 to 2023

– Market trends, drivers and restraints of investing in Africa Fuel Oil markets

– CAPEX, commencement, location, company and capacity details of all planned and proposed refining projects in the Africa

– Business profiles of three leading Fuel Oil companies in the Africa

– Major recent Africa Fuel Oil news and deals

The report enables users to

– Formulate new growth strategies based on detailed annual Fuel Oil forecasts

– Gain a clear understanding of the short term and long term outlook of each of the Fuel Oil markets

– Assess the feasibility of the development of new projects driving the Fuel Oil demand/supply

– Stay ahead of the competition through detailed insights on Fuel Oil trends, drivers and challenges

– Get clues from leading companies through detailed business profiles of market leaders

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction to Africa Fuel Oil Markets

2.1 Market Snapshot, 2020

2.2 Africa Fuel Oil Market Size Outlook, 2018- 2028

2.2.1 Share of Africa in Global Fuel Oil Market Size Outlook, 2018- 2028

2.3 Africa Fuel Oil Supply-Demand Outlook

2.3.1 Africa Fuel Oil Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

2.3.2 Africa Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

2.4 Africa Refining Capacity Outlook, 2008- 2023

2.5 Leading Fuel Oil Companies in Africa

3 Algeria Fuel Oil Market Overview

3.1 Algeria Fuel Oil Market Snapshot, 2020

3.2 Algeria Fuel Oil Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

3.3 Algeria Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

3.4 Algeria Fuel Oil Companies

3.5 Algeria Refining Analysis- Current and Upcoming Projects

3.6 Algeria Fuel Oil Market Developments

4 Angola Fuel Oil Market Overview

4.1 Angola Fuel Oil Market Snapshot, 2020

4.2 Angola Fuel Oil Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

4.3 Angola Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

4.4 Angola Fuel Oil Companies

4.5 Angola Refining Analysis- Current and Upcoming Projects

4.6 Angola Fuel Oil Market Developments

5 Chad Fuel Oil Market Overview

5.1 Chad Fuel Oil Market Snapshot, 2020

5.2 Chad Fuel Oil Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

5.3 Chad Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

5.4 Chad Fuel Oil Companies

5.5 Chad Refining Analysis- Current and Upcoming Projects

5.6 Chad Fuel Oil Market Developments

6 Egypt Fuel Oil Market Overview

6.1 Egypt Fuel Oil Market Snapshot, 2020

6.2 Egypt Fuel Oil Production Outlook, 2008- 2028

6.3 Egypt Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, 2008- 2028

6.4 Egypt Fu

Continued….

